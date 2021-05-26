Cancel
Simmesport, LA

Sun forecast for Simmesport — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Simmesport Updates
 17 days ago

(SIMMESPORT, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Simmesport. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Simmesport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyiQ5_0aBtD26500

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Simmesport weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Simmesport: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Louisiana Staterecordpatriot.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.