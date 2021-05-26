Daily Weather Forecast For Au Gres

AU GRES, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while clear during night High 78 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 58 °F, low 40 °F 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.