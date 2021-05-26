Weather Forecast For Plains
PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 77 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
