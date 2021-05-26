Cancel
Plains, MT

Weather Forecast For Plains

Plains Dispatch
Plains Dispatch
 17 days ago

PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aBtCwtX00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 77 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

