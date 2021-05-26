Cancel
Amazon buys MGM for $8.45 billion

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 17 days ago

Amazon has reached a deal to acquire the film and TV company MGM for $8.45 billion, the companies announced today. It’s a significant acquisition for the e-commerce giant, and it means it will own a library of content that’s reported to consist of around 4,000 films and 17,000 hours of TV. The acquisition is likely to help Amazon attract even more big-spending Prime subscribers as its Prime Video service competes with the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus.

www.theverge.com
Businessdnyuz.com

Amazon Prime has signed up most of America—now it wants the rest of the world

In 2015, when Amazon introduced Prime Day, its deal-driven shopping event for Prime subscribers, the company offered it in nine countries. This year, when Prime Day takes place June 21 and 22, 20 countries will take part in the event, which has grown into a two-day shopping bonanza. The number of countries would have been greater, but Amazon decided to postpone Prime Day in Canada and India due to Covid-19, saying it would reveal further details later.
NFLInvestor's Business Daily

Disney, Amazon In Race For Next Streaming Prize With 'Almost Nothing Left To Buy'

Disney (DIS) could boost its streaming fortunes with a deal for the coveted NFL Sunday Ticket as the industry's consolidation leaves few remaining prospects, according to an analyst. Disney stock rose. The streaming landscape is undergoing seismic shifts, with Amazon's (AMZN) takeover of the legendary MGM Studios just the latest...
BusinessNew Haven Register

Amazon Prime Day: dates and offers

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day? The e-commerce company revealed the date of the event. It will be held on June 21 and 22. With this, the company founded by Jeff Bezos returns to its usual dates, since last year it delayed the day of offers as a result of the pandemic.
TV Seriesc21media.net

Amazon, HBO Max buy Conversations

Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max are among six platforms and broadcasters to have pre-bought the BBC and Hulu’s forthcoming drama series Conversations with Friends. Adapted from Sally Rooney’s debut novel of the same name, Conversations with Friends (12×30’) was commissioned by BBC3 in the UK and Disney-owned Hulu in the US.
ElectronicsCNET

Toshiba Amazon Fire TV C350 series review: Alexa, what's on?

The C350 series from Toshiba gives big-screen, physical form to Amazon's Fire TV streaming system. From the fonts to the colors, if you've interacted with any Fire TV stick or other Amazon TV device, you'll be fully familiar with this television. As you'd expect, it leans hard into Alexa and has full Amazon Prime Video integration, but it also has other streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Netflix spreads its wings

After years of dominating video streaming, Netflix is beginning to eye new business lines that could help it stay ahead of competitors. Driving the news: The company on Thursday unveiled an online merchandise store, Netflix.shop, that features products inspired by shows on its streaming platform. The store marks Netflix's first...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Streaming Amazon's Next Great New Frontier?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the ultimate disrupter, challenging and changing multiple traditional industries. It hasn't always been successful, but that doesn't matter. It has enormous cash coffers that is uses to invest in new ventures, and it can quietly shut down initiatives that don't work out, or keep pumping cash into them until they do. It has done all of these things.
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Amazon To Pass Walmart As Largest U.S. Retailer By 2022, Report Says

Amazon (AMZN) is on pace to pass Walmart (WMT) as the largest U.S. retailer by next year in terms of the total value of goods sold, a JPMorgan report said Friday. Amazon stock edged down. There are many reasons why the JPMorgan analysts — Christopher Horvers and Doug Anmuth —...
Stockstipranks.com

Is Amazon Stock Worthwhile after the MGM Deal?

As far as mega-cap technology companies go, Amazon (AMZN) remains one of the steadiest long-term growth plays in the market today. Indeed, Amazon’s near-, medium- and long-term returns for investors are hard to beat, particularly given Amazon’s size. The fact that a company with a $1.6 trillion market cap is able to produce this kind of capital appreciation for investors consistently is hard to fathom. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Endeavor Content Inks Global Deals For ‘Conversations With Friends’ With Amazon, HBO; Prentiss Fraser Sets Out TV Sales Strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has closed a raft of sales for Normal People’s follow-up series Conversations With Friends, as TV sales chief Prentiss Fraser has spoken in detail for the first time about how she has transformed the company’s distribution regime. Element Pictures’ adaptation of Sally Rooney’s second novel is again...
TV ShowsStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) to acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.
StocksCountingPips.com

Is Amazon readying an 11% surge higher from support?

Amazon shares have rallied more than 120% higher since the lows of the pandemic in 2020. Since then, the retail giant’s share price has traded in a tight range. News of a coordinated global tax tech caused some weakness but the shares have remained surprisingly resilient. But, perhaps, it is not that surprising to some.
Businessraleightimes.com

Will Amazon's purchase of MGM mark the end of Netflix's reign?

The ruthless war between the world's leading video-on-demand companies reached a climax when the Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood studio MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) in a deal worth US$8.45 billion. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio known for its...
BusinessNew Scientist

Amazon buying MGM is just continuing a 40,000-year-old media tradition

IN LATE May, Amazon bought 97-year-old movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion. Although that is a huge amount of money, there is something almost routine about the transaction at this point. MGM owns some of the rights to James Bond and a few other popular franchises, so there is talk about how big tech is about to ruin more nice things.