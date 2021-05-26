Cancel
Ganado, TX

Weather Forecast For Ganado

Ganado Dispatch
GANADO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0aBtCu8500

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

