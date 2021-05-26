Weather Forecast For Ganado

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM CDT. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Navidad River at Strane Park. * From this evening to Monday afternoon. * At 3:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 24.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain and threatening the west approach to the bridge at County Road 401. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.6 feet on 07/03/2004.