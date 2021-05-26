Weather Forecast For Hatch
HATCH, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- 3 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
