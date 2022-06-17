ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Top 3 Ways To Invest In Crypto Without Actually Buying

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZD8d_0aBtCrTu00

Investors interested in cryptocurrency are probably aware of the huge dip bitcoin and other cryptos have taken over the last couple months. It all started when the algorithmic stablecoin Terra collapsed, sparking a steep sell-off that affected the entire crypto market.

See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
More: The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Considering its volatility, cryptocurrency is not for the faint of heart. It not only tends to make wild swings in price, but it’s also expensive, it can’t be bought through traditional brokerage accounts and doesn’t have backing from financial institutions, CNBC reported.

So what’s the best way for investors to get a piece of cryptocurrency without actually buying the coins? One alternative is to invest in companies that either have crypto-related services or hold the coins themselves .

If you want exposure to cryptocurrency without the direct risk, here are some options:

  • Invest in companies with crypto technology : These include Square and PayPal, which let users to trade cryptocurrency on their platforms. Even Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM and SAP use blockchain in different parts of their businesses.
  • Look for cryptocurrency funds : Some funds hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For example, Grayscale and Osprey have created Bitcoin trusts, Doug Boneparth, CFP and president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York, told CNBC. And funds with exposure to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology include the Ark Next Generation Internet exchange-traded fund. Just keep in mind that funds might charge a fee.
  • Buy Tesla stock . Last year, the electric vehicle maker purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and said it would soon accept it as payment, although Tesla later suspended the latter option after CEO Elon Musk voiced environmental concerns tied to crypto.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Top 3 Ways To Invest In Crypto Without Actually Buying

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Economist Says The Winner Will Be...

The crypto market is in doldrums, stuck at very depressed levels. The sell-off hasn't spared top cryptos as well. An analyst, however, is confident of cryptocurrencies outperforming safe havens and also weighed in with a comparison between the top two digital currencies. What Happened: Among the top cryptos, second-ranked Ethereum...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Big Tech#Web3 Investment#Cnbc#Square#Ibm#Grayscale And Osprey#Cfp#Bone Fide Wealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
160K+
Followers
12K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy