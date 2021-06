For those of you who did the D-Day Heavy in DC with me, many of you got to hear about this man right here. For those of you who didn’t, I am excited to tell you his story. This is my neighbor John. He just turned 100 this year and he is a World War II veteran. John lives by himself and takes care of business everyday, and recently got his driver’s license renewed so he is good until he is 104. He still does his “Army exercises” every day when he wakes up and he has the best lawn in the neighborhood. He is completely self-sufficient although we do get a little bit nervous when he starts cleaning his gutters and we have to call his granddaughter to snitch on him (who is my age).