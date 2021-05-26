Daily Weather Forecast For Limon
LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
