Limon, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Limon

 17 days ago

LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBtCmJV00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Limon, CO
Limon, COPosted by
Limon Post

Sunday rain in Limon: Ideas to make the most of it

(LIMON, CO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Limon Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Limon, COPosted by
Limon Post

Limon forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Limon: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Limon, COPosted by
Limon Post

Your 4-day outlook for Limon weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Limon: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Lincoln County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 435 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Forder, or 40 miles south of Limon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. Locations impacted include Karval. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Lincoln County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 454 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Boyero, or 31 miles southeast of Limon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Boyero. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Lincoln County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lincoln THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Lincoln County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: This Tornado Warning replaces the Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the same area. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 450 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles west of Wild Horse Point, or 41 miles north of North La Junta, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Wild Horse Point. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN
Lincoln County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. slow down to avoid hydroplaning and do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM MDT At 737 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles north of Boyero, or 22 miles southwest of Flagler, moving south at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. The storm is also producing torrential rainfall over US Highway 287. This strong thunderstorm will be near Boyero around 815 PM MDT.
Douglas County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ELBERT COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elbert, or 26 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elbert and Simla.
Arapahoe County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 17:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado North central Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cottonwood Valley, or 27 miles north of Limon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH