Jump on Beresford’s rainy forecast today
(BERESFORD, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Beresford Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beresford:
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.