Beresford, SD

Jump on Beresford’s rainy forecast today

Beresford Post
Beresford Post
 17 days ago

(BERESFORD, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Beresford Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beresford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aBtClQm00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beresford, SD
With Beresford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Beresford, SD
