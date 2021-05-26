Daily Weather Forecast For Frankfort

FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 43 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 57 °F, low 42 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 60 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



