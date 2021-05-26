Daily Weather Forecast For Frankfort
FRANKFORT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
