Fairview, OK

Fairview is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Fairview Digest
Fairview Digest
 17 days ago

(FAIRVIEW, OK) A sunny Wednesday is here for Fairview, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairview:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aBtCjfK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairview, OK
With Fairview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

