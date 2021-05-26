Fairview is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!
(FAIRVIEW, OK) A sunny Wednesday is here for Fairview, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairview:
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.