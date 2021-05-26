Cancel
Lacygne, KS

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Lacygne

Posted by 
Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 17 days ago

(LACYGNE, KS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lacygne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aBtCimb00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne, KS
