Big Lake, TX

Big Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Big Lake Post
 17 days ago

BIG LAKE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aBtCg1900

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Big Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Big Lake, TX Posted by
Big Lake Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BIG LAKE, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Big Lake Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Big Lake, TX Posted by
Big Lake Post

Get weather-ready — Big Lake’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Big Lake: Saturday, May 15: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN GLASSCOCK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDLAND...NORTHERN REAGAN AND NORTHEASTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 623 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong thunderstorms 14 miles north of Rankin, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Garden City, Saint Lawrence, Stiles and Midkiff.
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Glasscock County in western Texas Northern Reagan County in western Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 723 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest of Garden City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Saint Lawrence. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Glasscock, Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Glasscock County in western Texas North Central Reagan County in western Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 746 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Saint Lawrence.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.