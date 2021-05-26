Cancel
'Doomsday' couple Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell charged with murder

BBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLori Vallow and Chad Daybell, a US couple at the centre of a bizarre and long-running criminal investigation, have been charged with murder. Both face first-degree murder charges for the death of Vallow's children from two previous marriages - Joshua "JJ" Vallow, seven, and Tylee Ryan, 17. The bodies of...

www.bbc.com
LawKMOV

Former prosecutor explains Lori Vallow's 'competency' finding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A licensed clinical psychologist determined Lori Vallow is not competent to stand trial after her attorney submitted for an evaluation, however a former prosecutor says this doesn't mean she won't ever see a trial for the charges against her. "They've apparently got some psychologist who has...
Violent Crimesmontanarightnow.com

Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him

UPDATE: JUNE 9 AT 9:30 A.M. During his arraignment Wednesday morning, Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him. He's charged with murdering Lori Vallow's children, his first wife and and insurance fraud in connection to her death. The judge said due to the nature of the...
Violent Crimesnewsfinale.com

US man pleads not guilty in ‘doomsday’ murder case

A US man at the centre of a bizarre criminal investigation has pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges. Chad Daybell is facing trial in connection with the deaths of his ex-wife and the two children of his current wife, Lori Vallow. A grand jury in Idaho indicted Mr...
Lawpsychologytoday.com

Lori Vallow Found Incompetent to Stand Trial

Chad Daybell or Lori Vallow have been recently charged with murder. Thousands of people have watched this case unfold since her two children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, went missing in September 2019. In June 2020, the children's remains were found buried in the pet cemetery next to a fire pit on Chad Daybell’s property. JJ and Tylee were not the only alleged victims of these lovebirds; since 2018, at least four other people have mysteriously died. An Idaho grand jury, convinced that Chad and Lori had a hand in several of these deaths, recently handed down nine felony counts, including multiple first-degree murder charges, conspiracy to commit murder charges, or both in the death of Lori’s then-husband Charles, Chad’s then-wife Tammy, and Lori’s two children.
Fremont County, IDrexburgstandardjournal.com

Hearing to determine Vallow-Daybell's competence

That question will be discussed at 9 a.m., June 16, via videoconference as her lawyers and prosecutors meet with Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce to determine whether she is fit for trial. Vallow-Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the murders involving her two children Tylee Ryan, 17,...
LawKREM

Prosecutor withdraws objections to Lori Vallow's competency evaluation

BOISE, Idaho — The prosecutor in the Lori Vallow case will not contest the results of a competency evaluation and will not contest her getting treatment for the purpose of restoring her competence to stand trial. Special Prosecuting Attorney for Fremont County Rob Wood submitted a letter to the court...
LawKSLTV

Lori Vallow-Daybell Prosecutors Drop Opposition To Incompetency Report

Prosecutors in the Lori Vallow-Daybell case have decided not to fight a ruling that said she was unfit for trial. A court-ordered psychologic review in May determined that she was mentally incompetent for trial. Her attorney called her psychological well-being into question earlier in the year. The court ordered the...
Fremont County, IDrexburgstandardjournal.com

Chad Daybell pleads not guilty in arraignment

Chad Daybell entered not guilty pleas Wednesday in all eight charges that were filed against him in May. Daybell has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, two count of criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft, and two counts of insurance fraud.