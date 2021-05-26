Emergent BioSolutions's Single-Dose Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Effective Even After Two Years of Vaccination

Emergent continues to work with the FDA to address identified observations at Bayview facility in order to release additional batches and resume production. GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) - Get Report today announced that two batches of COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Emergent BioSolutions at its Baltimore Bayview facility were determined to be suitable for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and have been authorized as part of Johnson & Johnson's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).