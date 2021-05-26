Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Emergent BioSolutions's Single-Dose Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Effective Even After Two Years of Vaccination

By Vandana Singh
 17 days ago
Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has announced two-year persistence data from its Phase 2 study evaluating its investigational chikungunya virus, virus-like particle (CHIKV VLP) vaccine candidate. The CHIKV VLP vaccine is the only single-dose VLP-based vaccine currently in clinical development for active immunization against chikungunya disease, the company said. Two...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

