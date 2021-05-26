Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exmore, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Exmore

Posted by 
Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 17 days ago

EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aBtCbbW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Exmore Updates

Exmore Updates

Exmore, VA
4
Followers
64
Post
759
Views
ABOUT

With Exmore Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exmore, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Light Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Exmore, VAPosted by
Exmore Updates

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(EXMORE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Exmore. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Exmore, VAPosted by
Exmore Updates

Saturday sun alert in Exmore — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EXMORE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Exmore. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Exmore, VAPosted by
Exmore Updates

Get weather-ready — Exmore’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Exmore: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;