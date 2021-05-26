4-Day Weather Forecast For Exmore
EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
