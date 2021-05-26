Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Inspired Entertainment Prices Secondary Equity Offering By Stakeholder Landgame Trust at 2.1% Discount

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired Entertainment Inc’s (NASDAQ: INSE) selling shareholder, the Landgame Trust, sold 5.4 million shares at $9.25 per share in a secondary public equity offering. The offer price signifies a 2.1% discount to Inspired’s Tuesday closing price of $9.45. Inspired will not receive any proceeds from the shares of common stock.

www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Price Action#Equity Prices#Equity Shares#Public Equity#Share Price#Stock Price#The Landgame Trust#Discount#Closing Price#Common Stock#Selling#Inse Shares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Enthusiast Gaming Announces Pricing Of Its Previously Announced Equity Offering

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (" Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (EGLX) (TSX: EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce that the Company has priced the offering (the " Offering") at USD$5.75 per common share (the " Common Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of USD$46,000,000. In connection with the offering the Company has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by RBC Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity (the " Lead Underwriters") as joint lead bookrunning managers, with B. Riley Securities acting as joint bookrunner, and including Paradigm Capital Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Alliance Global Partners, Colliers Securities LLC and Haywood Securities Inc., as co-managers (together with the Lead Underwriters, the " Underwriters").
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.14 EPS Expected for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.11. 2,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 587,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CFO Sells $753,900.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

REV Group, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Common Stock

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) - Get Report announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering of 5,500,000 shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders at the public offering price of $15.50 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 825,000 additional shares of common stock from the selling stockholders. REV Group is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering, and REV Group will not receive any proceeds from the offering by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on or about June 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of Senior Secured Notes Offering

RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company") (RLJ) - Get Report announced today that its operating partnership, RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), priced an upsized offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.750% senior secured notes due 2026 (the "Notes") at a price equal to 100% of face value, increased from the $400 million aggregate principal amount originally announced. The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, at a rate of 3.750% per year, and will mature on July 1, 2026. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company and certain subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership that guarantee the Company's senior credit facilities. The Notes will be secured, subject to permitted liens, by a first priority security interest in all of the equity interests owned by the Operating Partnership and certain subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership, which collateral also secures the obligations under the Company's existing credit agreements on a first priority basis.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Prices 24.5M Share Secondary Offering at $27.64/Sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of the Company's stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of 24,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock, at a price of $27.64 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions) (the "Offering"). The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,675,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. Leslie's is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Presidio Property Trust Announces Pricing of Its Upsized Public Offering of Preferred Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / (NASDAQ: SQFT) Presidio Property Trust, an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced the pricing of its public offering of 800,000 shares of its Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $20.0 million, before deducting offering expenses.
StocksBusiness Insider

CEL-SCI Stock Drops After Raising $31.7M Via Secondary Equity Offering

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) has increased the size of its previously announced capital raise offering to 1.4 million shares, up from 1 million shares, at $22.62 per share representing a 5% discount to Tuesday's closing price of $23.82 per share. The offering is expected to close by June 11. Underwriters have...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Apria Inc. (APR) Prices 4.5M Share Secondary Offering at $27/Sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR) announced today the pricing of a previously announced secondary offering of 4,500,000 shares of Apria common stock by a selling stockholder affiliated with Blackstone at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The selling stockholder has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 675,000 additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Ondas Raises $44.8M Via Secondary Offering at 22.7% Discount

Proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology developer, Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS), has priced 6.4 million shares at $7 per share to raise $44.8 million gross proceeds in a secondary public offering. The offer price signifies a 22.7% discount to the June 7 closing price of $9.05. The offering proceeds will...
NFLsportspromedia.com

Genius Sports selling US$446m worth of shares in secondary stock offering

Genius to sell 12m shares itself, with a further 8m coming from shareholders. Goldman Sachs given 30-day option to purchase an additional 3m shares. Genius Sports has announced an underwritten public offering that will see the sports data and technology company sell up to 23 million shares. The sale, which...
Public Healthnitravelnews.com

EasyJet and easyJet Holidays Offer Discounted Covid Testing

EasyJet and easyJet Holidays are now offering a further discount for PCR tests with healthcare firm Randox. Now live on the airline and holiday company websites, the additional discount secured means customers can book an approved PCR test through Randox for £43. The previous discounted rate was £60. Sophie Dekkers,...
BusinessIdaho8.com

Why this discount chain thinks rising prices are a good thing

People are paying higher prices for everything from diapers to gas. One discount chain says that’s great for its business. Five Below, the toy, game, room decoration and tech accessory store that sells most of its stuff for — as its name suggests — under $5, expects budget-conscious consumers will increasingly turn to discount stores as prices go up.
BusinessShareCast

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 3 June 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 20,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,860 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 14,937,463 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares...
Financial ReportsBusiness Wire

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering Raising $587.4 Million in Additional Equity Capital

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), announced that it has completed its 11.550 million share at-the-market (“ATM”) equity program launched earlier today. AMC raised approximately $587.4 million of new equity capital, before commissions and fees, at an average price of approximately $50.85 per share.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation (Nasdaq: CMBM) ("Cambium"), a leading global provider of wireless networking infrastructure, today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 2,000,000 ordinary shares to be sold by Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), L.P. ("VCH, L.P."), which is owned by Vector Capital and certain of its affiliates (together with VCH, L.P., "Vector Capital"), at a public offering price of $48.00 per share, for total gross proceeds to Vector Capital of approximately $96 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on June 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Vector Capital has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Industrybusinesstraveller.com

Spicejet offers discount to healthcare professionals

Spicejet has announced a discount of up to 30 per cent on its base fares to healthcare professionals. The discounted fares for doctors, nurses, and paramedics will be available on the airline’s domestic network. The offer is valid for bookings and travel until September 30, 2021. To avail of the...