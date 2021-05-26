Inspired Entertainment Prices Secondary Equity Offering By Stakeholder Landgame Trust at 2.1% Discount

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of the Company's stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of 24,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock, at a price of $27.64 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions) (the "Offering"). The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,675,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. Leslie's is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.