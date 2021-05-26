Inspired Entertainment Prices Secondary Equity Offering By Stakeholder Landgame Trust at 2.1% Discount

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation (Nasdaq: CMBM) ("Cambium"), a leading global provider of wireless networking infrastructure, today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 2,000,000 ordinary shares to be sold by Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), L.P. ("VCH, L.P."), which is owned by Vector Capital and certain of its affiliates (together with VCH, L.P., "Vector Capital"), at a public offering price of $48.00 per share, for total gross proceeds to Vector Capital of approximately $96 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on June 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Vector Capital has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.