Wagner, SD

Rainy forecast for Wagner? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Wagner Post
 17 days ago

(WAGNER, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wagner Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wagner:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aBtCVG200

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wagner, SD
With Wagner Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

