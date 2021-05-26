Cancel
Machias, ME

Machias Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 17 days ago

MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aBtCUNJ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Machias Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

