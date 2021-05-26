Machias Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
