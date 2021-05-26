Machias Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 56 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



