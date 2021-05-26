Cancel
Barnum, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Barnum

Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 17 days ago

BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aBtCSbr00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 59 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance snow showers during night

    • High 49 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Barnum News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Barnum, MNPosted by
Barnum News Alert

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BARNUM, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Barnum Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Carlton County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will be possible this morning. Moose Lake, Hinckley, and Solon Springs have reported a visibility of a half to quarter mile this morning. The fog isn`t widespread but is dense in spots. Expect the fog to lift between 7 AM and 830 AM. If you`re driving be prepared for changing conditions.