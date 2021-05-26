Daily Weather Forecast For Barnum

BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 59 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance snow showers during night High 49 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 59 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 20 mph



