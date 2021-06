Hong Kong to expertise ‘tremendous blood moon’ throughout first whole lunar eclipse in three years. A uncommon celestial alignment on Wednesday will give Hongkongers front-row seats to a phenomenon often called a “tremendous blood moon” when Asia experiences its first seen whole lunar eclipse in nearly three years.The eclipse will begin at 6.56pm, peak at 7.18pm and finish at 9.49pm.“It’s undoubtedly value taking a break day to catch this lunar eclipse,” mentioned Dickson Fu Wai-ho, president of the Sky Observers Affiliation of Hong Kong. “It begins fairly early, so folks may not have the ability to see it in time if…