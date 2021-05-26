Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Manchester United Is Valued At $4.65B: Is The Stock Undervalued?

By Chris Katje
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFYy8_0aBtCOKB00

Calculating valuations for sports franchises can be difficult. Several media publications provide annual estimates for valuations of sports franchises based on media rights, revenue and operating income.

The latest English Premier League valuations from Sportico show a publicly traded team might offer shareholders a low-risk, high-reward investment.

What Happened: Sportico assigns a valuation of $4.65 billion to Manchester United (NYSE: MANU), an EPL team that trades publicly on the NYSE.

The team ranks first in the EPL for valuation from the new Sportico estimates.

One of the keys from the Sportico piece is the valuation premium given to the big six clubs in the EPL. Manchester City is the only one of the big six teams to be relegated in the last 30 years.

Teams that face the risk of relegation face uncertain financial projections, which leads to a lower multiple.

In the Sportico valuations, Tottenham ranks sixth with a valuation of $2.85 billion. Everton comes in at seventh with a huge drop off to $525 million.

The last soccer club annual rankings from Forbes gave Manchester United a value of $4.2 billion, ranking its first for EPL teams and fourth in the world for soccer teams.

Why It’s Important: The top six teams have a lower risk of relegation due to their dominant play over the last 30 years, which provides a higher multiple of five to six times sales by Sportico compared to one to two times sales for the lower teams.

This could make Manchester United a low-risk play as the lowest value given to a top-six team is $2.85 billion, in line with the market cap of $2.5 billion and an enterprise value of $3.1 billion that Manchester United has.

The upside is the potential of a sale by the Glazer family, which estimates say could bring in over $5 billion for the team. Sales of other teams like Arsenal receiving bids from Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) Founder Daniel Ek could also lead to a rise in the value of Manchester United.

Minority stakes sold in Manchester City and Liverpool parent RedBird Capital in the last two years have shown the demand for ownership in EPL teams.

MANU Price Action: Shares of Manchester United trade around $15.55. The stock has traded between $13.21 and $20.22 over the last 52 weeks.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Soccer Club#Stock Price#Capital Investment#Financial Investment#English#Premier League#Tottenham#Everton#Sportico#Arsenal#Spotify Technology#Redbird Capital#Manu Price Action#Manchester United Trade#Valuations#Shareholders#Ownership#Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is There A New Way To Evaluate The Value Of Meme Stocks?

As of Friday afternoon, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) was trading at $51, well off its highs from Thursday morning but still up 96% in June. The growth in AMC’s price began in earnest last week, with the price rising from $12.38-26.12. This week has been just as intense, with the stock getting as high as $77 in Thursday's premarket session.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) - P/E: 9.26. Encore Capital Gr saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.3 in Q4 to 2.97 now. Encore Capital Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock. Sixth Street Specialty saw an increase...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United have edge over PSG in Kieran Trippier transfer battle

It sounds like Manchester United will dip into the transfer market for a new right-back. The Red Devils reportedly have the edge over Paris Saint-Germain in a potential summer transfer battle for Atletico Madrid right back Kieran Trippier, as per The Athletic, with the England international proving he can do it in La Liga as well as the Premier League.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Everton and Manchester United want Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier

According to Athletic, Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is on the radar of Everton as they seek to bolster at full-back this summer. The England international is approaching the final 12 months of the three-year contract he penned when he joined them from Tottenham Hotspur. Atletico want the 30-year-old to sign a new deal, but he is keen on returning to England with his family. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Trippier, and Everton’s chances of landing might be deal a huge blow as a result.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Fan protests affected performance of Manchester United players, says Solskjær

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has blamed Manchester United fans’ protest against the Glazers’ ownership for the defeats to Leicester City and Liverpool in their past two home games. But the United manager called on supporters to get behind his team when they retirn to Old Trafford for the first time since the easing of lockdown restrictions in Tuesday night’s fixture against Fulham.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Report: Manchester United interested in buying Harry Winks

Last night’s news was dominated by a certain OTHER story and that’s all well and good, but I’d be remiss in my job responsibilities if I didn’t write this little gem up, because holy moly I’ve never wanted something so badly in my life. Stretty News is reporting that Manchester United have made inquiries as to the availability of Harry Winks.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Transfer news: Sancho to Manchester United ‘optimism’ grows

The latest transfer news focuses on ‘optimism’ that Jadon Sancho to Manchester United could actually happen this summer. Sancho, 21, has been linked with a move to United for well over a year and the England international is set to have a breakout EURO 2020 tournament. The Borussia Dortmund winger...
Premier Leagueisoccerng.com

Manchester United open fresh talks with Dortmund for Sancho

Manchester United are increasingly confident of finally landing England international Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to reports. Un. Manchester United are increasingly confident of finally landing England international Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to reports. United have been in hot pursuit of Sancho for quite some time and...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

PFA Awards: The nominees from Manchester United

Fernandes is nominated for the senior men's award after a stellar season in which he grabbed 28 goals and 18 assists, building on his stunning first half-season at the club in 2019/20. In the running alongside him are Manchester City quartet Ruben Dias, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Ilkay...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Top Reporter Says the Deal with Jadon Sancho and Manchester United is as good as done

According to SPORT1 Chief Reporter Patrick Berger the deal between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United over Jadon Sancho is as good as done. What an addition the young English attacker would be to the Old Trafford club, the season ended in a failure for Manchester United this year having failed to pick up a trophy for four seasons in a row. Not good enough and not what’s expected at such a big club.