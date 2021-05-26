Cancel
Bloomfield, KY

Wednesday rain in Bloomfield: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
 17 days ago

(BLOOMFIELD, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bloomfield Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bloomfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aBtCNRS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog during night

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bloomfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

