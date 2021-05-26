Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shippenville, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Shippenville

Posted by 
Shippenville Dispatch
Shippenville Dispatch
 17 days ago

SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aBtCMYj00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shippenville Dispatch

Shippenville Dispatch

Shippenville, PA
8
Followers
54
Post
263
Views
ABOUT

With Shippenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shippenville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Scattered Rain Showers#Light Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Shippenville, PAPosted by
Shippenville Dispatch

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shippenville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.