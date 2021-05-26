Daily Weather Forecast For Shippenville

SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain High 58 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.