Daily Weather Forecast For Shippenville
SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.