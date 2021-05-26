4-Day Weather Forecast For Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.