Phillipsburg, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Phillipsburg

Posted by 
Phillipsburg News Beat
 17 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aBtCI1p00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Phillipsburg, KS
Wednesday has sun for Phillipsburg — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phillipsburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Phillips County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Phillips SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PHILLIPS COUNTY UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 122 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Woodruff, or 9 miles north of Phillipsburg, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Phillips County.
Phillips County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 01:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR WESTERN PHILLIPS COUNTY At 141 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Long Island to near Logan to 7 miles northeast of Edmond, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Logan and Speed. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH