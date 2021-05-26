South Jersey Elevator helps keep big budget film on schedule

A movie’s finished product can often belie the insane struggle it took to make it. There are so many people, pieces of equipment, and moving parts to keep track of which is why scheduling takes such a huge priority in filmmaking. The bottom line is production delays cost money. One recent film project in Atlantic City, New Jersey for both Netflix and theatrical release was able to avoid a scheduling catastrophe thanks to the quick work by the folks at South Jersey Elevator, which is based in Blackwood, New Jersey.