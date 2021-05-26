Hamilton Weather Forecast
HAMILTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
