Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

By TOM KRISHER
dailyjournal.net
 29 days ago

DETROIT — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it’s spending to develop them. Ahead of a presentation to Wall Street on Wednesday, the automaker says it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That would bring the total to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of Korea.

www.dailyjournal.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Detroit#Ev#Sk Innovation Of Korea#Mustang#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Buying Carstheweeklydriver.com

Ford Lightning electric pickup truck pricing revealed

Support independent journalism with a donation to The Weekly Driver. The Ford F-150 Lightning, the manufacturer’s recently announced electric truck, with be priced at just under $50,000 with its optional extended-range battery. Ford previously released a base price of $39,974 for the 2022 pickup truck. The newly announced detail has...
MarketsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Usage-Based Insurance Market for ICE & Electric Vehicle by Package, Technology, Vehicle Age, Device Offering and Region – Global Forecast to 2026

The usage-based insurance market is projected to reach USD 66.8 billion. in 2021, at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. All major players such as UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A,. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company. , Allstate Insurance Company,. State Farm Automobile Mutual Insurance Company. ,. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. ,...
Economyphilkotse.com

Hyundai and Grab want more electric vehicles in Southeast Asia

The two companies are building on a partnership which started in 2018. The global push for electric vehicles or EVs by the middle of the century sounds lofty, especially when you consider that developed nations have the advantage in making this happen. Emerging economies such as those in Southeast Asia have been slow to adopt EVs so far, something that Hyundai and Grab want to address.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

LG says ‘NO’ to phones but ‘YES’ to… electric powertrains?

Soon LG phones will be a relic of the past, as the company announced in April that on July 31 it will kill its mobile business worldwide. To compensate for its losses in the smartphone market, the South Korean company will turn to the profitable EV industry. But don’t expect an G- or V- EV series. LG will focus on what it knows best: electronics, only this time for auto parts.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicles and E-scooters Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Star Wheels Electronic, Volkswagen, Nissan

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Electric Vehicles and E-scooters Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electric Vehicles and E-scooters market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Vehicles and E-scooters market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Remarkable Sales Performance; Margin Ahead | LG, BYD, Toshiba, SDI

Global Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery Market Research Report 2021 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion Battery market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Economyaltenergymag.com

EV Charging Infrastructure Market Worth US$ 150.20 Billion by 2030

The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market size is expected to be worth around US$ 150.20 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Vision Research Reports. The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market size was valued at US$ 15.10 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 33.10% during forecast period 2021 to 2030.
Businesselectronicsb2b.com

LG Electronics Eyeing EV Supply Chain, Could Form JV With Magna International: Report

The company is also preparing to establish bases in Michigan, the US, and Nanjing, China, aiming to secure customers in two countries that are major markets for EVs. Following the closure of its loss-incurring smartphone business, a new report suggests that South Korean electronics major LG Electronics is now eyeing the electronic vehicles space with an aim to grow the EV supply chain.
Geneva, GAtribuneledgernews.com

STMicroelectronics cooperates with Arrival on electric vehicles

Geneva — STMicroelectronics (STM) said that it has collaborated with Arrival (ARVL), the global technology company creating electric vehicles, or EVs, using its unique technologies, to provide semiconductor technologies and products for Arrival's vehicles including automotive microcontrollers and power and battery-management devices. Arrival has chosen ST as one of its...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Impact of covid-19 on Electric Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Sales market Report to 2026 – Industry Demand Analysis and Current Trend

The latest research report on Electric Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Sales market empowers businesses and other stakeholders with detailed information required to improve their revenue generation capabilities. It formulates effective practices for sailing through the current and upcoming challenges in this marketplace. It also stresses on the predominant trends, key drivers, and opportunity windows influencing the industry behavior.
EconomyBlueridgenow.com

Tesla Model 3 becomes first all-electric car of the year on Cars.com 2021 American-Made Index

The Tesla Model 3 reached the number one spot in Cars.com’s 2021 American-Made Index (AMI), making it the first all-electric vehicle to top the list in its 16-year history. The annual survey results, released Wednesday, “ranks new vehicles that contribute most to the U.S. economy” based on U.S. factory jobs, manufacturing plants and sourcing of parts, according to the Cars.com.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales Market to Register Exponential Growth During 2021 – 2026

The latest research report on Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Sales market empowers businesses and other stakeholders with detailed information required to improve their revenue generation capabilities. It formulates effective practices for sailing through the current and upcoming challenges in this marketplace. It also stresses on the predominant trends, key drivers, and opportunity windows influencing the industry behavior.
Carsnews-graphic.com

Audi Confirms Timeline for Transition to Electric

Like virtually every other automaker, Audi is planning to transition to an electric lineup. The timing for this change hasn’t been clear, but now Automotive News reports that the final new Audi model equipped with an internal combustion engine (ICE) will be the 2026 Q8 flagship SUV. Thereafter, all new Audis will have a battery electric vehicle (BEV) drive system.
CarsTree Hugger

Direct to Consumer EV Sales Can Help Electric Vehicles Go Mainstream

“In what’s become an annual tradition at the state Capitol, legislation authorizing Tesla and other electric vehicle manufacturers to sell directly to car buyers stalled out and died.” That was the June 10th issue of the Hartford Courant. The legislation “failed to advance” and died, as it has before the General Assembly for five years running.
EconomyBayStreet.ca

These Are Some of The Top Ways to Trade the Accelerating EV Market

The electric vehicle boom is just getting underway. All as countries around the world push for millions of EVs, in an effort to reduce emissions. Helping, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) just announced it will boost global spending on EVs to 435 billion through 2025. The automaker will build two additional battery plants in the U.S. That news comes just weeks after Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) announced plans to spend $30 billion on electric vehicles. That’s also benefiting companies, such as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY), and EV battery companies like NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV:NBM) (OTC:NBMFF).
Electronicsidtechex.com

Solid-State Battery Market Will Grow to $8 Billion by 2031

The rapid growth of the electric vehicle market has driven the development, manufacture, and sales of batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries. In the meantime, interests in solid-state batteries have attracted the attention of material providers, battery vendors, component suppliers, automotive OEMs, and investors. The popular discussions on solid-state batteries have brought development both in academia and industry. With an increasing number of players working in this field and some milestones being achieved, the solid-state battery market is expected to grow to $8 billion by 2031, according to IDTechEx's new report "Solid-State and Polymer Batteries 2021-2031: Technology, Forecasts, Players".
CarsHigh Performance Composites

Honda discontinues Clarity fuel cell and plug-in hybrid models

Multiple auto news sites have reported that Honda Motor (Tokyo, Japan) is ending production of the Honda Clarity plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models in August 2021, a decision made as part of a broader push to trim underperforming models and continue toward the company’s goal of selling only zero-emissions vehicles by 2040, which was outlined in April 2021. Concluded production in August will ensure that the company has Clarity FCEVs available for lease through 2022, and continued support for all Clarity customers.
Economywardsauto.com

Analyst Warns of ‘Profit Desert’ as EVs, AVs Enter Market

Analysts and investors worry about what analyst Mark Wakefield of AlixPartners calls a “profit desert” the auto industry has to cross – the unknown number of years automakers will be pouring billions of dollars into electric vehicles and autonomous driving before there’s enough consumer demand to produce an adequate payoff.