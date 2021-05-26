Daily Weather Forecast For Hoopa

HOOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then chance rain showers during night High 81 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 83 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.