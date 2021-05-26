Daily Weather Forecast For Hoopa
HOOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then chance rain showers during night
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
