Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marlinton, WV

Marlinton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Marlinton News Beat
Marlinton News Beat
 17 days ago

MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aBtC5dd00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance drizzle during night

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marlinton News Beat

Marlinton News Beat

Marlinton, WV
5
Followers
61
Post
459
Views
ABOUT

With Marlinton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlinton, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Chance Drizzle#Wv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Marlinton, WVPosted by
Marlinton News Beat

Get weather-ready — Marlinton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marlinton: Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;