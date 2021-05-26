Marlinton Weather Forecast
MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely in the day; while chance drizzle during night
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
