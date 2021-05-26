Marlinton Weather Forecast

MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog during night High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Light rain likely in the day; while chance drizzle during night High 61 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.