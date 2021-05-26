Cancel
New Town, ND

Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in New Town with these activities

New Town News Flash
 17 days ago

(NEW TOWN, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Town:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aBtC2zS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 36 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Town, ND
With New Town News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

