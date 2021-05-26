Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in New Town with these activities

(NEW TOWN, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Town:

Wednesday, May 26 Cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 55 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, May 27 Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 56 °F, low 36 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 25 mph



