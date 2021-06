Bitcoin’s Taproot update — the biggest anticipated change to the Bitcoin blockchain since SegWit— is up for another vote. Will it pass? Well, yes. At the time of writing, Taproot had more than the required minimum of miners, around 99%, signaling support to lock in the upgrade. As per the activation rules set by Speedy Trial, 90% of blocks mined within one of Bitcoin’s difficulty periods need to signal support for the said update.