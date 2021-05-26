Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

From Milan To Venice: How To Spend A Perfect Week In Northern Italy

By Alison Browne
travelawaits.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a travel conference that first drew my attention to Trento, Italy. Once I googled Trento, I knew I wanted to visit, and the possibilities for a trip through Northern Italy blossomed. Northern Italy leaves an indelible mark whether it be with its mountain ranges, glistening lakes, rolling vineyards, beautiful cities and towns, or its superstar, Venice. Along with the landscapes, the Italian cuisine in Northern Italy is outstanding. Pasta shares the menu with risotto, polenta, and cheesy cream sauces. And … you’re in Italy, so the gelato is to die for.

www.travelawaits.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Italy#Italian Wine#Italian Cuisine#Beautiful Vineyards#Sparkling Wine#Pasta#The Duomo Di Milano#La Vecchia Guardia#Unesco#Roman#Castelvecchio#The Verona Card#The Tourist Office#Piazza Bra#Wwi#Dolomites#Commenda#Ponte Pietra#Palace#Osteria Al Mariner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
Place
Europe
News Break
Travel
Country
Switzerland
Related
LifestyleAviation Week

Emirates To Resume Venice Flights As Italy Eases Restrictions

Emirates Airline plans to resume its Dubai (DXB)-Venice (VCE) route as Italy moves to ease pandemic-related travel restrictions. From July 1, Emirates will fly 3X-weekly between DXB and VCE using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Additionally, the DXB-based carrier will increase flights on the DXB-Milan... Subscription Required. Emirates To Resume Venice...
Lifestyleeturbonews.com

Emirates Airline banks on Venice and Milan after India flights suspension puts EK in crisis

With rumors indicating Emirates is in a difficult financial situation with suspended India flights and may have asked the UAE government for a possible bailout, the approach to survive is not cutting routes, but expansion. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO of Emirates puts a new focus on Italy in creating new flights from Dubai to Venice and Milan, among other markets to be announced.
Lifestylenewsnetnebraska.org

Green Boss: This is how it works outside of Italy. From Europe to the United States – Chronicle

Rome, 5 June 2021. Il Green Boss European It will take effect from July 1, but those who decide to go on vacation will often pack their bags in advance. Rules for traveling abroad on days Govt They are simple and it is always good to check that there have been no sudden changes in the last few hours even before starting. But let’s see how Green Pass works and what are the travel rules for the state based on state until June 30th.
CoronavirusMiami Herald

First cruise ship since pandemic sails from Venice amid protests

The first cruise ship to dock in Venice since the start of the pandemic more than a year and a half ago left the Italian port city on Saturday amid vocal protests. Protesters drove up to the cruise ship in small boats, brandishing flags and posters, and shouting slogans like "Large ships out of the lagoon."
Advocacyalloaadvertiser.com

Protests staged in Venice as cruise ships restart operations from city

The first cruise ship since the pandemic began has made its way through the heart of Venice, escorted by triumphant water-spouting tugboats and elated port workers. However, hundreds of people staged protests on land and in a small armada of wooden boats waving “no big boats” flags as the cruise ship travelled down the Giudecca Canal.
BBC

How Roberto Mancini turned Italy from World Cup flops into Euro 2020 contenders

After the dark days of Italy's 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, Roberto Mancini's side face Turkey in the European Championship curtain-raiser on Friday as one of the pre-tournament favourites. The Azzurri go into the contest in Rome on the back of a 27-game unbeaten run having completed a remarkable turnaround...
Posted by
TechRadar

MotoGP Italy live stream 2021: how to watch Italian Grand Prix online from anywhere

After almost five years without a win it's two in a row for Jack Miller, who rode to victory through showers and blazing sunshine at Le Mans, in yet another unforgettable race in this remarkable season. It means Ducati returns home as the constructors' championship leader, though Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo is back at the top of the riders' standings, just a single point clear of Francesco Bagnaia. Read on for full details on how to watch all the Italian Grand Prix action online - no matter where you are - with our MotoGP live stream guide.
Lifestyletrip101.com

9 Best Things To Do In Peschiera del Garda, Italy At Night - Updated 2021

Situated on the bank of Lago Di Garda, Peschiera del Garda is a never-ending charm where you can find the real vibe of northern Italy. Although the old city does not point to any beaches for its major tourist sector, the historical monuments and chapels dating back to the Medieval period are things you can’t belittle. In addition to the daylight points of interest, the fascinating gem also has a vast number of night attractions.
Drinkscider-review.com

Two ciders from Northern Europe

Continuing our theme this month of reviewing international ciders, I’ve got two bottles from Northern Europe to share with you. I think it’s quite easy some time to forget about life outside of the UK cider bubble. Given the UK’s level of cider consumption to the rest of the world and some very fine drinks being produced, you can be forgiven for looking inwards a little. However, there are some outstanding drinks being produced across the world, including in some regions and countries where the history of cider making is either relatively recent or being picked up again after many years of absence. There are also countries who have centuries of tradition around apples and cider making, which if you gaze too inwards you will miss out on. So here’s to always seeking to discover new ciders and perries from new makers, new countries and new continents.
AdvocacyWFMZ-TV Online

Italy Venice Cruise Ships

Cruise ships restart in Venice, bring environmental protests. The first cruise ship since the pandemic has wended its way through the heart of Venice, escorted by triumphant water-spouting tugboats and elated port workers as it traveled down the Giudecca Canal. But the battle for Venice’s future was stark as the MSC Orchestra set sail with some 1,000 passengers. Hundreds of canal-side protesters and a small armada of wooden boats waving “No Big Boats” also saw the ship off on Saturday. The voyage heralded the return of cruise ships to the Italian city but reignited an anti-cruise movement that for more than a decade has opposed the passage of the enormous ships through the fragile lagoon due to environmental and safety concerns.
Soccerspectrumlocalnews.com

The Latest: Andrea Bocelli sings to open Euro 2020

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli delivered a powerful performance of Giacomo Puccini’s aria “Nessun Dorma” at the opening ceremony for the European Championship. Bocelli sang as the fireworks went off in the background and a female dancer attached to large helium balloons floated above the field. The performance was followed by...
SoccerTwo Monkeys Travel

10 Best Things to do in Porto, Portugal [with Suggested Tours]

Are you planning to travel to Porto, Portugal soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in Porto with suggested tours!. A city in Portugal, Porto is popularly known for its bridges such as the Ponte de Dom Luís I, and the famous river, Douro River. The city’s Baroque-style churches, towers, and ancient buildings are also one of the highlights upon going here. The mixture of Porto’s rich history and modern technology blend well that days spent here wouldn’t be enough to dig deeper about its background. Here, we listed down the places you must visit and things to do in Porto, Portugal that would offer you an unforgettable and exciting experience.
Lifestylehipparis.com

The 7 Best Paris Terraces For Summer

After months of shuttered closure, Parisians are thrilled about the recent opening of terraces, cafés, and museums. Café terraces are an essential to life in Paris, whether it’s for a solo coffee in the morning or apéro among friends in the evening. With new rules allowing eateries to set up tables in the spaces in front of their establishments, terrace mania has spread across the city. In order to help you choose the best one for you, we’ve brought together a selection of the best Paris terraces for summer.
UEFASofia News Agency

Euro 2020 Begins in Rome with Emphatic Ceremony

Euro 2020 was launched in style on Friday night with a stunning opening ceremony that included plenty of artistic flair before Italy defeated Turkey 3-0 in the opening game. The highlight was a stirring rendition of Nessun Dorma, one of football's most famous songs, by Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli.