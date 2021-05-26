From Milan To Venice: How To Spend A Perfect Week In Northern Italy

Continuing our theme this month of reviewing international ciders, I’ve got two bottles from Northern Europe to share with you. I think it’s quite easy some time to forget about life outside of the UK cider bubble. Given the UK’s level of cider consumption to the rest of the world and some very fine drinks being produced, you can be forgiven for looking inwards a little. However, there are some outstanding drinks being produced across the world, including in some regions and countries where the history of cider making is either relatively recent or being picked up again after many years of absence. There are also countries who have centuries of tradition around apples and cider making, which if you gaze too inwards you will miss out on. So here’s to always seeking to discover new ciders and perries from new makers, new countries and new continents.