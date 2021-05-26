From Milan To Venice: How To Spend A Perfect Week In Northern Italy
It was a travel conference that first drew my attention to Trento, Italy. Once I googled Trento, I knew I wanted to visit, and the possibilities for a trip through Northern Italy blossomed. Northern Italy leaves an indelible mark whether it be with its mountain ranges, glistening lakes, rolling vineyards, beautiful cities and towns, or its superstar, Venice. Along with the landscapes, the Italian cuisine in Northern Italy is outstanding. Pasta shares the menu with risotto, polenta, and cheesy cream sauces. And … you’re in Italy, so the gelato is to die for.www.travelawaits.com