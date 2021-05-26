Weather Forecast For Leon

LEON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle then mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.