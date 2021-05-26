Weather Forecast For Leon
LEON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle then mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
