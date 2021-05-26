Cancel
Leon, WV

Weather Forecast For Leon

Leon Daily
 17 days ago

LEON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aBtBqdO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Leon, WV
With Leon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

