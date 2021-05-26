Cancel
Blue Mountain, MS

Wednesday rain in Blue Mountain meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Blue Mountain Dispatch
 17 days ago

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Blue Mountain Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blue Mountain:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aBtBo7A00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Blue Mountain Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Blue Mountain, MS
