Santa Rosa, NM

Santa Rosa Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Times
Santa Rosa Times
 17 days ago

SANTA ROSA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBtBdPB00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Rosa, NM
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

