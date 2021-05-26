Cancel
Clayton, NM

Sun forecast for Clayton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Clayton News Watch
 17 days ago

(CLAYTON, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clayton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clayton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0aBtBbdj00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clayton, NM
ABOUT

With Clayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

