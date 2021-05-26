Please Welcome the Main Characters of Hot Girl Summer

What do Melinda Gates, Kim Kardashian West, and Zoe Kravitz all have in common? They’re rich, they’re powerful, and, maybe best of all, they’re single and ready to mingle. In the past year, those three titans—along with a host of other influential women—have dipped out of their long-term relationships. Whether they’ve divorced, consciously uncoupled, or burned the last remnants of their relationship in an acid Twitter exchange, the results are the same. Like many Americans in the wake of the COVID pandemic, they’re leaving their partners for greener, freer pastures. Likely listed under the cause of divorce? Hot Girl Summer is approaching.