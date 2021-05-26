A rainy Wednesday in Sibley — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(SIBLEY, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sibley Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sibley:

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 57 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 63 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



