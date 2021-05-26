Cancel
Sibley, IA

A rainy Wednesday in Sibley — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Sibley News Watch
 17 days ago

(SIBLEY, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sibley Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sibley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aBtBUPW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 57 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sibley, IA
ABOUT

With Sibley News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

