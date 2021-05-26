Cancel
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $470 to $511. Intuit shares rose 1% to $443.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $350 to $370. FedEx shares rose 0.1% to $309.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) price target from $233 to $215. Zscaler shares jumped 10.7% to $191.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird raised the price target on Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) from $137 to $144. Agilent shares rose 3.6% to $138.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) price target from $44 to $36. Nordstrom shares fell 6.5% to $34.11 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital lowered Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) price target from $107 to $87. Ball shares fell 1.3% to $84.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut the price target on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from $240 to $220. Illinois Tool Works shares fell 1.2% to $229.80 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lifted Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) price target from $30 to $38. Urban Outfitters shares rose 10.4% to $38.60 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink boosted AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) price target from $78 to $95. AtriCure shares fell 1.2% to settle at $71.58 on Tuesday.
  • Keybanc lifted the price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from $225 to $235. UPS shares rose 0.5% to $212.50 in pre-market trading.
