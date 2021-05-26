Cancel
Red Lodge, MT

Rainy forecast for Red Lodge? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Red Lodge Daily
 17 days ago

(RED LODGE, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Red Lodge Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Red Lodge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aBtBOMO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Red Lodge, MT
With Red Lodge Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

