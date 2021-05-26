Solon, Beachwood juniors elected BBYO ONR presidents
High school students from Beachwood and Solon were elected as BBYO Ohio Northern Region’s 36th regional board presidents during its election April 25. Ben Garfield, a 17-year-old junior at Solon High School in Solon, was elected godol of the Aleph Zadik Aleph BBYO ONR Board, and Ellie Mayers, a 16-year-old junior at Beachwood High School in Beachwood, was elected n’siah of the B’nai B’rith Girls BBYO ONR Board, with both positions spanning a one-year term into 2022.www.clevelandjewishnews.com