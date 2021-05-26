Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

The upcoming electric crossover model from Honda, which will use General Motors’ Ultium battery pack design, may be called the Honda Prologue. In April, Honda filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to reserve the ‘Prologue’ name for use on “land vehicles, name automobiles, battery electric vehicles, and structural parts for the foregoing.” It now seems as though this name may be used on the automaker’s first U.S.-bound electric crossover, which was previously confirmed to use GM’s Ultium battery pack design and Ultium Drive family of electric motors.