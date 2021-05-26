Cancel
Beulah, ND

Wednesday rain in Beulah: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Beulah Bulletin
Beulah Bulletin
 17 days ago

(BEULAH, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Beulah Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beulah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aBtAsID00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

