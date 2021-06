This past New Music Friday was a pretty busy one with French Montana and Megan Thee Stallion returning with new ingles amongst other artists releasing new singles. The biggest projects that dropped were of course Polo G’s new album Hall Of Fame and Migos’ CULTURE 3. Today we have some idea of what numbers they could do first week. Polo’s album, which features Nicki Minaj, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch and more, is projected to move 165-175k copies in the first week with about 4-7k out of those coming from pure sales. This will give the Chicago rapper his first number 1 on the chart.