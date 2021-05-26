Analytic Index Launches Free Tool for Sellers to Gain Instant Insights Into Amazon and Walmart Ecommerce Marketplace

An nameless reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Amazon and a who’s who of online-only retailers are attempting to kill proposed federal and state laws that may make the businesses disclose contact info for third-party sellers. The payments would power Amazon and others to confirm the identities of third-party sellers and supply customers with methods to contact the shops. The proposed laws is pitting brick-and-mortar retailers — together with Dwelling Depot, Walgreens, and JC Penney, which help the payments — in opposition to on-line retailers like Amazon, Etsy, eBay, Poshmark, and others, which argue that the laws would hurt small sellers. […] The net retailers argue that the payments would compromise the privateness of third-party sellers. On some platforms, the vast majority of retailers run their companies out of their houses. Etsy, for instance, says 97 % of its sellers do. A survey of Amazon sellers discovered that 70 % have work exterior of their Amazon companies, suggesting that they, too, run the enterprise from their houses.