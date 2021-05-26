Cancel
Analytic Index Launches Free Tool for Sellers to Gain Instant Insights Into Amazon and Walmart Ecommerce Marketplace

prunderground.com
 18 days ago

Analytic Index, a leading provider of eCommerce data solutions for retailers and consumer goods manufacturers, today introduced its Competitive Research Tool (CRT), a capability that allows consumer goods manufacturers and other online sellers gain real-time visibility across the Amazon and Walmart eCommerce platforms. The tool is available free of charge to manufacturers and agencies that actively sell goods through major marketplaces.

www.prunderground.com
