Analytic Index Launches Free Tool for Sellers to Gain Instant Insights Into Amazon and Walmart Ecommerce Marketplace
Analytic Index, a leading provider of eCommerce data solutions for retailers and consumer goods manufacturers, today introduced its Competitive Research Tool (CRT), a capability that allows consumer goods manufacturers and other online sellers gain real-time visibility across the Amazon and Walmart eCommerce platforms. The tool is available free of charge to manufacturers and agencies that actively sell goods through major marketplaces.www.prunderground.com