Batwoman‘s Ryan Wilder is fired up and determined to find the police officer who shot Luke, and TVLine has your first look. The May 16 episode left us on a huge cliffhanger in which a cop opened fire on Luke, who reached into his jacket for his phone to prove that he wasn’t trying to steal a car, as had be insinuated. (Catch up if you’re behind via the CW app or on CWTV.com.)