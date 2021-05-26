Campo Weather Forecast
CAMPO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.