Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campo, CA

Campo Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Campo News Flash
Campo News Flash
 17 days ago

CAMPO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aBtAcPp00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 77 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Campo News Flash

Campo News Flash

Campo, CA
7
Followers
61
Post
422
Views
ABOUT

With Campo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Campo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Campo Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Patchy Fog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Campo, CAPosted by
Campo News Flash

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Campo

(CAMPO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Campo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Campo, CAPosted by
Campo News Flash

Get weather-ready — Campo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Campo: Saturday, May 15: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night; Sunday, May 16: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night; Monday, May 17: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night; Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night;
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust and blowing sand will sharply reduce visibility at times.