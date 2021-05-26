4-Day Weather Forecast For Moscow
MOSCOW, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.