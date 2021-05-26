Cancel
Moscow, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Moscow

Posted by 
Moscow Daily
Moscow Daily
 17 days ago

MOSCOW, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aBtAVBc00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moscow, TN
ABOUT

With Moscow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

